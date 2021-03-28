COVID-19 vaccines to construction: Check out last week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – A lot can happen in a week in the Ohio Valley, so 7News is happy to help you catch up with a look at the top headlines.

West Virginia continued to forge ahead as one of the country’s leaders in the COVID-19 vaccine distribution this week, opening up vaccination qualifications to everyone 16 and older.

However, Governor Jim Justice said those 65 and above still take priority. Currently more than 455,000 West Virginians received their first dose. More than 280,000 are fully vaccinated.

Lawmakers from Ohio are concerned that much needed relief money from the American Rescue Plan won’t be going to the state’s township. Senator Sherrod Brown and his colleagues in the House sent a letter to the Treasury Secretary, who determines how much of the $362 billion allotted for state and local governments goes to townships.

Help shouldn’t only go to the largest cities and counties. All communities have been hit hard by this pandemic. Ohio townships serve a vital role in local government and daily operations in communities across the state. Sen. Sherrod Brown, (D) Ohio

Closer to home, a woman was arrested at the Wellsburg Kroger on Tuesday after police say they got the call that a woman was holding a knife and had severe cuts on her neck.

When police arrived, officers asked her to drop the knife. She refused and police say they subdued the woman with a taser. She is now at a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment. Charges are pending.

The long awaited, newly constructed Wellsburg bridge is in the final stages of construction and will be moved into place shortly.

Engineers say it will be a two day process. They will float the bridge down the river on the first day before lifting it into place the next morning. The date for when the bridge will be lifted into place hasn’t been decided, but crews say it will be in the near future. Stay with 7News for updates.

The Ohio Valley is still mourning the loss of a man who spent decades of his life in service to the area. Former Wheeling Fire Chief Cliff Sligar was laid to rest this week.

Chief Sligar started with the department in 1955, and retired as chief in 1995. He then began a second career as head of Belmont County 911 and served on City Council.

He was happy with his family. He was married to the love of his life. He loved doing what he was doing. He wanted to be a firefighter all his life. So with that, the lesson all of us learned is that the road to happiness is finding what you really want to do, and doing it. Steve Johnston, Retired Chief

Sligar is survived by his wife Sherry and two sons. He was 88 years old.

Be sure to stay with 7News and WTRF.com for the latest headlines all week long.