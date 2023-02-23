Officials say a head on crash killed one person on Wednesday night near the West Virginia and Pennsylvania state line.

The crash happened on Washington Pike in Independence Township PA about one mile from the West Virginia state line.

Officials say four people were involved, two people were life-flighted to Pittsburgh area hospitals. One was transported by EMS and one was pronounced dead.

The one death is being investigated by the Washington County coroner and Pennsylvania state police.

Franklin Community VFD assisted Avella VFD with patient care and victim extrication. Bethany VFD operated the dual landing zones at Highland Springs golf course in West Virginia.