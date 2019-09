If you’re looking for something fun to do today with your dog this holiday…good news!



Drool at the Pool is back!



This is actually the 7th annual event.



It provides owners and their four-legged friends the chance to swim in the outdoor pool during the final hours of summer.



Now there are certain rules before swimming such as all owners must present proof of their dog’s current Rabies and other vaccinations.



That takes place from 5 to 7 at the Crispin Center Pool.