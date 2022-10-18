WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports Program or PBIS awarded Cross Creek Elementary with the Bronze Award, which is given to buildings that have successfully implemented Tier 1 PBIS programs schoolwide.

Tier 1 programs included setting classroom expectations and implementing those expectations in a positive way from the cafeteria to the bus.

Principal Dan Hartman says that school counselor Brittany Shank starts every morning off with a school-wide, positive quote, and teachers carry this positivity throughout the day.

He emphasizes that this win is a collaborative effort between the staff and the elementary school’s 470 students.

“These teachers have done an incredible job with that program. You know, daily you will see, you know, the staff having conversations with students, being absolutely positive, and modeling those behaviors so our kiddos are able to see what they should be doing and how they should do it.” Dan Hartman – Principal, Cross Creek Elementary

Cross Creek Elementary was selected out of 238 schools statewide, and they will be receiving a digital banner commending their achievements.