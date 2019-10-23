D.A.R.E. program stays on the pulse of today’s dangers

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- An enhanced curriculum training was hosted by Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) America to instruct D.A.R.E. law enforcement officers on ever-changing challenges. A new kindergarten through 12th grade curricula has recently been developed centered on depression (“More Than Sad”), vaping, over the counter prescription drug, and opioid abuse prevention. Every D.A.R.E. officer in Ohio county was certified today, along with officers who came from other parts of the West Virginia.

Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard is now, for the first time in West Virginia D.A.R.E. history, the state’s D.A.R.E. coordinator. He does everything to spread knowledge about the program to protect the kids. Sheriff Howard said “D.A.R.E. has stepped up, it’s evidence-based they were trying to say it wasn’t evidence-based, they’ve done their studies and are keeping up with the trends so that’s why they came up with the vaping, came up with the more than sad, then the over-the-counter is huge, with the opioids it’s huge, we know that’s going on in this Valley and across this whole country.”

More enhancement lessons are on the way, and coming in January, D.A.R.E. officer certification training (D.O.T.) will officially take place in Ohio County for the first time ever. This is all to better safeguard and help children understand both well-known and contemporary dangers.