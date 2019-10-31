Dancing With The Ohio Valley Stars- 14 years in the making

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It started with only 2 kids inside a church in Bethlehem.

14 years later–the Augusta Levy Learning center serves nearly 30 students with one on one services through registered behavior technicians like Taylor Lucas.

We are able to do all of the things parents can’t get their kids to do at home. Teaching them to talk, teaching them daily activities, now we offer occupational therapy, on top of our ABA services, we continue to grow and offer different therapy services that we can offer to the kids Taylor Lucas

As Taylor mentioned, most of the students start at the center not speaking–interacting–maybe not even completing everyday tasks. That’s where the center comes in.

I’ve heard from parents that when they first enter their kids into this program, it’s very hard for them because they have such a hard time communicating with their children. Augusta Levy gives them the chance to express themselves and say I love you Jessica Rine

But help like that isn’t cheap.

Some of our families are looking at $60-90 co-payments a day and that covers 20 hours. But research shows 35-40 hours is necessary. We believe they should be served the full 35-40 hours, even if their insurance doesn’t cover that. Some insurances have caps and some don’t cover it at all, so all of the money raised during this event goes toward helping those families bridge the gap. Staci Stephen

Staci says the waiting list is long–and growing–but thanks to the community’s support at Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars–they’re able to continue making a difference.