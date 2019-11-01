Dancing With The Ohio Valley Stars returns this weekend

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Some of your favorite stars across the Ohio Valley are ready to take the stage at Capitol Theatre.

After weeks of practice, contestants are finally able to show off their moves when Dancing With The Ohio Valley Stars returns Saturday evening.

Morning Anchor, Brooke Chaplain, will be representing 7News in this year’s event.

7News Anchor Kathryn Gihon will also co-host.

Dancing With The Ohio Valley Stars kicks off at 7 p.m. with all proceeds going towards the Augusta Levy Learning Center.