Deadlines for holiday Post Office delivery

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Things are about to get crazy at your neighborhood Post Office.

The busiest week of the year for the Postal Service is just around the corner. From December 16th through the 21st nearly 200 million packages will be processed and delivered nationwide. Officials at the Wheeling Post Office say that during the holiday season they will average eight to ten thousand deliveries per day.

Wheeling Postmaster Ron Burns says they have plenty of staff on hand, working long hours to get those packages delivered on time.

Lots of extra time, our carriers will be out delivering packages from 6 o’clock in the morning until about 7 o’clock at night. So please be aware that if someone is on your porch in your driveway at that time they will be in a postal vehicle, they will have a un iform on Ron Burns. Wheeling Postmaster

Burns says they offer a number of services, including Priority and First Class Mail.