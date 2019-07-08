Digital Exclusive: Capitol Theatre: Looking forward to the future

The Capitol Theatre finally paid off a 2 million dollar loan last month.



Later this week there will be a mortgage burning celebrating their financial freedom.



This gave a perfect opportunity to look back at the history of the capitol theatre before closing in 2006.



It also brought up the opportunity to admire the great things the theatre has to offer since opening back up 10 years ago.



The Wheeling-Ohio County CVB bought the theatre in 2009 and since helped restore and bring the landmark back to life.