Digital Exclusive: Kayaking 981 miles for mental health awareness

“Kayaking 4 A cause” is what Joseph Solomon is calling his 981-mile journey for mental health awareness.

Solomon struggles with mental health issues himself after going into a catatonic state in 2012 due to complications from anesthesia.

Since then, Solomon has taken a special interest in kayaking to help recover from his 2012 incident and dedicates his journeys to mental health awareness.

This is the longest trip that Solomon has endured but spent the last two years preparing on a 100 mile stretch of the Little Miami River in Ohio.

This 981-mile kayaking excursion started in Pittsburgh and will end in Cairo Illinois with a celebratory stop in late August to his hometown of Cincinnati.

You can follow along on Facebook as well as contribute to his GoFundMe.

Solomon will put the money toward Santa Maria Youth Services in Cincinnati and the National Alliance on Mental Illness.