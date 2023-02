Hard Rock bands, Disturbed and Breaking Benjamin will be coming back to the Pavilion at Star Lake for the ‘Take Your Life Tour’

Special guests on the bill will include Jinjer.

The tour will be coming to Star Lake on August 26.

Tickets for the show are on Presale on Thursday at 10am with the code (CHORUS) | On Sale Friday at 10am to the general public