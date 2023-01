Officials in the Ohio Valley are warning about a Walmart scam.

Ohio Valley officials say people are receiving a flyer with a flash drive that asks you to put the flash drive into your computer.

The flash drive comes with a letter that says Walmart has selected 100,000 random customers to use a $50 Walmart gift card with the flash drive.

You can see the full letter below.