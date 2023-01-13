WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – If one of your New Year’s goals was to give back, there’s a fairly simple way you can have a major impact with just one hour of your time.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The 37th annual Ohio Valley Media Day Blood Drive is on January 23 and 24 at Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack.

This year it’s a two-day event, which the Red Cross said should help cut down on any wait times.

The goal is to get 150 donations.

Each of those donations could save up to three lives.

While the blood shortage has improved, officials said there’s still a real need for donors during the winter months.

Last year at this time I had to use a word I’ve never in my 33-years with Red Cross ever used before when it came to blood and that’s the word crisis. Fortunately, this year because people listened to us over the holiday season and took the time to give blood we are not in a crisis. Sharon Kesselring, Executive Director, American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley

This year WTRF is proud to be a media sponsor of the event. Kesselring would also like to thank Bordas & Bordas for their sponsorship.

If you’d like to help out, mark your calendars for January 23 and 24.

Appointments are available from 11 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. both days at Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack.

This year donors will get a t-shirt, special snacks and a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. The American Red Cross partnered with the NFL and anyone who donates blood across the country during January will be entered to win the prize. It includes round-trip airfare, hotel accommodations, a gift card for expenses and tickets to the game.

To sign up, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS