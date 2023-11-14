Donnie Iris, the Pittsburgh native, is cancer free.

Donnie Iris and the Cruisers made the announcement on their Facebook saying ” We’re excited to tell you that Donnie is doing great! No more chemo! Doctors do not see any more cancer. Such great news! He feels like singing!”

Iris and the Cruisers also announced the first return show for Donnie since his sickness.

Donnie Iris and the Cruisers will be at UPMC Events Center on March 16.

Iris and the Cruisers were expected to sing at Wheeling’s Italian Festival in July but cancelled due being diagnosed with cancer just after his 80th birthday in June.

You can get tickets for the Donnie Iris show in Pittsburgh at UPMC, here.