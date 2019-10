WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Hundreds of high school students across the Ohio Valley are visiting the annual Wheeling Area College Fair Monday.

Each year, Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce host the college fair to allow high school students to meet and speak with representatives from more than 70 colleges and recruiters.

The first batch of students began arriving at Oglebay Wilson Lodge around 8:30 a.m.

