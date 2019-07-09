Dress like a cow, get free food from Chick-fil-A Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Chick-Fil-A will be giving away free food on Tuesday in honor of Cow Appreciation Day.

Any customer dressed as a cow or in cow-themed attire will receive one free entree. Children who dress up receive a free kids meal.

This is the chain’s 15th year celebrating Cow Appreciation Day.

Our very own Mikey Allen, from LoveOV , is super excited about the free entree that he started running to Washington, PA!

Chick-Fil-A will soon be opening up a restaurant at The Highlands at the end of November and also opening up at The Ohio Valley Mall in 2020