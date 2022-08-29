As teachers return to classrooms for the start of the new school year, Dunkin’ is brewing up the perfect way to say “thank you” to those who go above and beyond for our students.

In celebration of all local educators, participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout the region are treating teachers to a Free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee on Thursday, Sept. 1.*

Teachers can kick off the school year and enjoy the perfect pour with Dunkin’s pumpkin flavor swirl available in its hot or iced coffee.

No purchase is nesseccary.