Duo Quintessence Show coming to Capitol Theatre

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- This February, a breathtaking aerial acrobatic performance is coming to the Capitol Theatre. The show, Duo Quintessence, is made up of Wheeling native Megan Wilson and Andy Parrish, who is from London, England. The acrobat aerialist husband-and-wife team created Duo Quintessence and also tour internationally, performing on a popular cruise ship line. Their act began back in 2015. Wilson began dancing at 3 years old at Dance Dimensions right here in Wheeling, her first recital was at the Capitol Theatre stage.

Wilson told 7News “it’s really cool we work on cruise ships most of the year so we’re always away so it’s nice to give everyone in Wheeling a chance to see what we do and give back to the hometown a little bit. We’ve got some high flying stuff and some adagio balancing on the ground. Get ready for surprises, excitement we got ups downs all kinds of professional entertainment.”

Two shows are coming to the Capitol Theatre, both on February 15th, 2020: a 1:00 PM matinee and 7:30 PM evening performance.

Tickets are available on the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra’s website right here or at the Capitol Theatre box office.