Ten counties in West Virginia have been under a state of emergency over the past month due to severe weather, which is why the flash flooding destruction in Kentucky and southern West Virginia hits home for many who want to help.

Most Rev. Mark Brennan of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston has approved a special collection to be held the weekend of August 13-14 in all parishes and missions throughout the diocese to support these recovery efforts.

Catholic Charities West Virginia and Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Lexington are teaming up with the goal of assisting in the rebuilding process to restore safe, secure, and sanitary living conditions to those in need.

In just four days, the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston has received nearly $3,000 in flood relief funds via the online donation portal on their website.

Bishop Brennan says that as the “Friendly City,” who has had our own fair share of severe weather, he knows we can come together as a community to help.

“This area has a lot of experience with flooding – The Ohio river, you know, Wheeling Island underwater to a significant part of it. People remember that, and so, they know – people who have been here a while – they know what they’ve been through and out of empathy for others who are going through the same thing, you pitch in and help out, you know. In this case, the giving of funds would be a major thing. Catholic Charities can use those funds very well.” Bishop Mark E. Brennan – Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston

Proceeds from this collection will support the humanitarian and recovery efforts of Catholic Charities in both West Virginia and Kentucky.

Donations can be made for at least the next 30 days on the diocesan website at Disaster-Relief | Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston (dwc.org)