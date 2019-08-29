East Wheeling Salvation Army to close doors to women and children

The Salvation Army homeless shelter will close September 1st, but just for a few days.

They say they’ll do some cleaning and re-set some staffing issues.



It should re-open by late next week.



But when it does, it will be for men only–no more women or children.



And the men who are accepted….will stay no longer than 21 days.

An anonymous viewer sent this located at The Salvation Army

You know it’s that mother bird if you will, where we need to kick some people out of the nest if you will and force them to fly. And it may hurt. And it may seem like we’re being the bad guy. But sometimes you have to do that. Captain Mark Van Meter, Wheeling Salvation Army

Captain Van Meter says the Wheeling Shelter was originally built to be just for men, and just for emergencies–not long term housing.

He says over the years, well-meaning staff members stretched the rules out of kindness, to help people in emergencies.

He says they’re simply getting back to what they’re supposed to be.