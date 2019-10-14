Easter Seals brings on new doctor

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- Easter Seals, the active outpatient treatment facility for children with disabilities, has just welcomed a new doctor of physical medicine and rehabilitation. Focusing on the mechanics of movement to help improve daily functions, their partnership with UPMC and Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh is giving Easter Seals an opportunity to blend veteran physiatrist Dr. Ellen Kitts’s experience with a modern approach from the newly brought on Dr. Jason Edinger.

Dr. Kitts told 7News “how can we make the child better today and make them better for the future and how do we help the family do the best they can to care for these kids. It’s a wonderful blend to get these things together so it really expand the base of knowledge to provide better care for the children and people we see.”

Easter Seals treats a wide range of functions. Doctor referrals are necessary for ages 3 and up. Under the age of 3 does not require referral for a free evaluation.