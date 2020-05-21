Eat ’n Park announces re-open plan for closed restaurants

Pittsburgh, PA, (WTRF)- Eat ’n Park plans to re-open its temporarily closed Eat’n Park restaurant locations across Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia by Tuesday, May 26.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company had shifted to a takeout-only service model and temporarily closed more than 20 restaurant locations.

By May 26, all closed Eat’n Park Restaurants will reopen for takeout, with Ohio and West Virginia restaurants reopening for dine-in as well, per those states’ guidelines.

Eat’n Park will also be expanding its hours of operation at all locations to include breakfast.

The new operating hours are from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., effective May 26.

In celebration of reopening and expanded breakfast hours, all Eat’n Park locations will be offering guests free coffee from May 26 through June 2 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.