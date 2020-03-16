Emergency blood donations needed

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- With the number of coronavirus cases growing everyday, on top of cold and flu season, the American Red Cross is urgently seeking blood and platelet donations. Today at Wheeling Island Casino, a blood drive was held to aid in the shortage and another one is happening this Wednesday the 18th. And many blood drives have been cancelled in light of coronavirus closures.

Healthy, eligible individuals who are feeling physically well are encouraged to donate to prevent shortages and maintain a sufficient blood supply in the midst of this pandemic. To schedule an appointment at a local drive go online to redcrossblood.org. And in light of the closures, if you are willing to let the American Red Cross in your building to hold a blood drive, reach out to blood services at phone number 304-989-9929.

Phyllis Riccadonna, who works in blood services in the Allegheny region of the American Red Cross, told 7News “it is an emergency blood drive today and Wednesday here at the casino. Approximately 14 blood drives in the area cancelled because they were to be held in schools and nursing homes. The Red Cross collects blood everyday of the year, if we don’t collect blood our hospitals will be down on their supply and it will be a crisis”

Wheeling Island Casino is hosting another blood drive this Wednesday from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM.