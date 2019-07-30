Emergency funds coming to fix Paden City water

PADEN CITY, W.Va. (WTRF) – As 7News has been reporting for several months, Paden City has been dealing with drinking water that is contaminated with high levels of a chemical substance that’s typically used for dry cleaning.

We have learned, that with the help of U-S Senator Shelley Moore Capito, the U-S Department of Agriculture will be sending the city emergency funds to correct the issue.

“I talked to the mayor of Paden City, happy to work with him and the USDA to get a half a million dollar grant so we can make sure the water is absolutely clean and drinkable as possible. He’s excited, they’ve worked hard on this project” U.S Sen. Shelly Moore Capito

After 7News first reported the issues, Capito’s office reached out to the city and began working with them to submit an application for USDA emergency funds.

Senator Capito wrote a letter in support and pushed to make sure the city received this funding.