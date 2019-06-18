Emma gets to experience some magic on a Disney Cruise

One family experienced a vacation of a lifetime thanks to some help from the Marshall County Commissioners.

Thanks to their help… the Young Family…Cory, Brianne, Ian, and Emma experienced some magic on a Disney Cruise.


Emma is diagnosed with Cerebellar hypoplasia…meaning the back part of her brain is smaller in size and not fully developed.


Because of this….Emma is unable to talk, unable to walk and has distorted vision.


But her parents say she’s a happy kid who loves all things, Disney.
During their trip, Emma and her family enjoyed a special meeting with the cast and crew, met Mickey Mouse and all of the princesses, plus enjoyed front row seats at all the shows.


Emma’s dad says it was a trip of a lifetime.
So today they stopped by the weekly commission meeting to say thank you.

