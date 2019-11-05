Energy company brings education to local youth

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)- XTO Energy brought a special “Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day” event to teach young girls about the science, technology, math, and engineering fields (STEM). 48 female, middle school students from Powhatan, Shadyside, and Bellaire schools learned how to come up with creative solutions to complex problems with limited resources by building rafts and catapults. The students also had a question and answer mentoring session with XTO engineers and employees.

The Public and Government Affairs Manager of XTO Energy, Holly Hannold, spoke with 7News about her expectations and what she hoped the students could take away from the event. She said “I hope they have a better understanding of the types of careers that are out there we always love to have females in engineering roles I think as a female you bring a unique perspective to the oil and gas industry so that’s really what we’re here today to do to give back to this community and provide an opportunity for them to learn about careers in the math and science field.”

This event was designed to reach girls early in their education so they can discover the oil and gas industry and related STEM careers.