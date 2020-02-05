Entrepreneurs in-the-making at West Liberty University

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – College students are always looking for an edge up on job placement and personal success, and one local university created a business incubator for students to grow their ideas.

Wednesday at West Liberty University, 7News explored the Business Innovation Center to find out what’s happening on the hilltop!

Students can bring their ideas, no matter what major they’re in, and collaborate with other students and faculty to create a unique business.

Professors are there to help and spread the student’s messages on campus to generate more business.

Students can spend as much time as they want in the Business Innovation Center and their Director, Benjamin Taylor, works individually with them to give insights on growth and even helped take students and their business plan to a state competition.

Eliminating food waste, t-shirt pressing and marketing proposals and a collaboration with Carnegie Mellon CREATE Lab are just some of the projects going on right now.

The biggest thing I’m taking away from this is really learning how to number one file taxes as an LLC, invoice people get the payments. The payment processing system I’m using that’s the biggest thing I’m getting out of it. Plus, being able to build those people skills, working with different clients, whoever it may be big business small business whatever it is. Jonathan Howard, Junior

The University plans to develop an opportunity like this for the Wheeling community in the future, no matter age or profession.