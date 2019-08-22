Evening prayer service for new Bishop

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A solemn vesper service was held tonight at the Cathedral of Saint Joseph. This marks the first services for the installation of Bishop Designate of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, Mark E. Brennan. With hopes of moving forward from the past scandals, there was a reverberation of music and joy.

Vespers are services that have been going on in the Catholic church for thousands of years. Tonight was a particularly special evening prayer, because it welcomed the new Bishop. Archbishop Lori was the main celebrant and presider with Bishop Brennan as the homilist. The new Bishop spoke of leadership, strength, and fairness.

Bishop Mark. E Brennan will be officially installed at 2 PM on Thursday, August 22st, at the Cathedral of Saint Joseph in Wheeling. Regarding what has happened recently, all who attended tonight’s service were hopeful for a new chapter.