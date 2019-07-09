Exciting announcements from Weirton City Council

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – A lively city council meeting was held to a crowd of many Weirton residents on Monday night.

Important topics were covered, and the largest plan that was on the agenda involves building for the community. Additionally, city officials were named at the meeting tonight.

In 2018, the city of Weirton was awarded a transportation alternatives grant from the state of West Virginia. Development plans along Park Drive were presented at the city council meeting tonight. The construction involves putting in sidewalks, lighting, benches and landscaping–all along the roadway, beginning at the intersection of Three Springs Drive.

Business prospects are also in the works to add to the bustling area. The city is working with Mckinley Engineering and their plans are ready for submittal. Work will hopefully commence in the Spring of 2020.

In addition to this, the City Council meeting announced their City Police Chief as Rob Alexander, City Judge as Dean Makricostas, City Attorney as Vincent S. Gurrera, and City Manager as Carlo Pilgrim.