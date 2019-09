It’s official…there’s a new title sponsor for the Fantasy In Lights Parade



The Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce announced just a short time ago Main Street Bank is taking over.

The parade, newly named “Main Street Bank Fantasy in Lights Parade”, is in its 35th year and will honor all World War 2 veterans as Grand Marshalls.

If someone you know was a World War 2 vet and is interested in walking in the parade, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 304-233-2575.