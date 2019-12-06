Fatal accident under investigation in Hancock County

Hancock County W.VA (WTRF)- Yesterday, the Hancock County 911 Center began receiving multiple calls reporting a crash at the intersection of Lincoln Highway (US Route 30) and Veterans Boulevard (WV Route 8)

Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on the scene to find two vehicles heavily damaged.

Initial investigation indicates that a pickup truck traveling north on Veterans Boulevard began to make a left turn onto Lincoln Highway but entered into the path of an eastbound mini-van on Lincoln Highway; the minivan struck the pickup in its driver’s door, causing both vehicles to spin and come to rest facing west.

A passerby who is a trained emergency medical responder notified deputies that the driver of the pickup truck was unresponsive and trapped in his vehicle, and he assisted by providing emergency medical care until other emergency responders arrived.

Personnel from Chester and Lawrenceville volunteer fire departments assisted in removing the driver of the pickup truck, and he was transported to East Liverpool City Hospital by Hancock County Ambulance.

Despite the efforts of emergency responders and hospital staff, the driver’s injuries were fatal.

A passenger in the pickup truck was released from the scene with no apparent injuries; the driver of the mini-van was treated on scene for minor injuries but was subsequently arrested on an outstanding out-of-state warrant on unrelated charges

Further details of the crash, as well as any applicable criminal charges, are pending investigation by deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.