Fatal motor vehicle crash in Jefferson County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed a motor vehicle crash that occurred yesterday afternoon in Jefferson County.

Authorities confirm that Donald Collins of Irondale, OH has died.

There were two juvenile passengers that were in the vehicle and both were taken to local hospitals with non- life-threatening injuries.

Police say Collins was driving westbound on County Road 55 when he traveled on the south edge of the roadway striking a fence.

Police also say that vehicle overturned several times coming to rest in a field.

Collins was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.