Fatal vehicle crash on US 22 in Harrison County

UPDATE (8/20/19 2:30 PM)

The State Highway Patrol in Ohio is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred yesterday (8-19-2019) in Athens Township, Harrison County.

Officials say that Mary R. Taylor, 60, of Scio, Ohio was pronounced dead at the scene.

Taylor had a passenger, George Scott, who was transported to UPMC Hospital for serious injuries by Stat Medevac.

Police say Taylor was heading west and drove off the South edge of US 22 and began driving through a ditch line along the roadway. Taylor then came back onto US 22 and struck a semi. Taylor, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle.

Officials say the crash is still under investigation.

