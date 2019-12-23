‘Feel The Love of Christmas’ one last time

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Ohio Valley recording star B.E. Taylor has brought Christmas joy to Wheeling for decades with his annual concerts.

Since his passing in 2016, his band has continued the magic…and tonight they will feel the love one more time at the Capitol Theatre.

Huddled together in a rehearsal space, B.E. Taylor’s band is practicing with a purpose…to remember the happiness he brought to the Friendly City.

They’re getting ready for the final series of his Christmas concerts, which have been a Wheeling staple since 1995.

BE’s brother Dan says performing the songs for the last time is bittersweet, but it’s time to end on a high note.

There’s so many fans that feel the way we feel. So many fans, ‘no, please, don’t, don’t make this the last one!’ Dan Taylor

Taylor says his brother was not only a role model for him growing up…he taught him how to how to be a musician.

He was, he was my best friend, and he was a truly a person who’s from a…an individual, I admired, and from a musician, he was my biggest influence Dan Taylor

BE’s band won’t be the only part of his legacy on display at the show.



His son BC will be there too to sing and bring back the show moments the audience has grown to love.



BC tells us the show has been a Christmas tradition for him ever since childhood, and he’s happy to pick up the torch from his father.

and then the fact that I’ve been able to honor my father by continuing the show that he loved so much with the people who loved him so much. I mean it’s wonderful. It’s really wonderful. BC Taylor

BC says there wasn’t much of a difference between his dad’s show persona and his attitude off-stage.



He always did his best to entertain and make everyone feel welcome.

So many people come up and say ‘he made me feel like we met for the first time and we felt like best friends.’ I mean countless times I’ve heard that. BC Taylor

The shows are called ‘Feel the Love’, which is not only the name of one of BE’s Christmas hits, but also a statement on the man himself.