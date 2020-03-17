Feeling overwhelmed as of late? Take these steps to stay calm!

Ukrainians wearing face masks look at the latest news on a phone in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Ukrainian authorities ruled to close public places except food markets, pharmacies and gas stations starting from Tuesday in Kyiv and other regions, and restrict the use of public transport from Kyiv to other Ukrainian cities. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- If you are feeling panicked over everything going on due to the coronavirus, one local psychiatrist has advice for you to eliminate anxiety…

Start off by trying your best to get rid of stress and stay healthy, which includes having a structured lifestyle. Sleeping and eating well, drinking plenty of fluids, exercising, and good personal hygiene are what to do. Also, making a schedule to stay on track is often your best bet. Of course at this time, social distancing is key and don’t forget to Skype and talk on the phone with your family.

Psychiatrist​, Dr. Nihit Gupta, told 7News, “I always tell families the virus makes you anxious which causes stress which induces anxiety and guess what it causes loading of the immune system and you have much higher chances at getting the infection. Not everybody is at a high- risk it’s a low-risk disease if somebody has the flu there’s a much higher chance of it being a regular flu than it being the coronavirus. Most of the healthy people who have the coronavirus will have a mild illness so there’s a lot of corrective education that needs to be performed with kids and with families.”

If children or adults are really not doing well, becoming isolated or dysfunctional, or just straying from their normal personality, don’t be afraid to seek help from a medical professional.