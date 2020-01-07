Filing deadline coming soon to run for Wheeling Mayor and Council

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Heads up to city residents, if you’re interested in running for Wheeling Mayor or City Council in the upcoming May 12th election, you have from January 13th to the 25th to do so. Filing forms are available at the Office of the City Clerk at 1500 Chapline Street in Room 303 during that period. Office hours are from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday, and 8:30 AM to 12:00 PM on Saturday, January 25. There is a filing fee of $50. Cash is accepted and checks should be made payable to the City of Wheeling.

Certificate of announcements must be filed in the Office of the City Clerk no later than January 25th.

For more information, contact City Clerk, Brenda Delbert, at 304-234-640 or at bdelbert@wheelingwv.gov.