Finally, a dog park coming to Hancock County!

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Many people love their dogs, and even those without one, love to watch them play. But, owners are sometimes limited on where they can bring their fluffy friends. Well, Hancock County has solved this in one of their local communities.

The Parks and Recreation Board and Humane Officer of Hancock County brought the concept of a dog park to the County Commission. Utilizing the hotel and motel tax, purposed for parks and recreation and tourism, funds have been put to good use!

Mark Cooper, Vice President of Hancock County Parks and Recreation pitched this wonderful idea, based on high demand and research! It is conveniently located on Gas Valley Road, within an existing park that has a picnic pavilion, soccer field, other playgrounds, and courts. Another benefit is the animal shelter is located right across the street.

The park is an 80-by-100 foot sprawling space, with spectacular views in the background. Entry is 20-by-100 feet, and features a double gate. There will be a pavilion for people to sit, water in both areas for the doggies, and separate areas for small and large dogs. Activities and events are already on the schedule and even large gatherings are expected! Crowds are anticipated as this will attract people from far and wide.

Not only is this great for pets, but it’s a great opportunity for people to meet, the old-fashioned way! Additionally, the animal shelter right across the way can use it anytime. Opening in September, it will be an instant hit with crowds expected to come check it out!