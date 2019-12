TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – Local area fire departments responded to a house fire at 113 Dement Road early Friday morning.

According to officials, the house is a total loss.

A man was reportedly inside the house doing laundry at the time but managed to escape before suffering any injuries.

One firefighter did suffer injuries while working to put the fire.

Authorities are currently working to learn how the fire started.

Stay with 7 news for any updates.

