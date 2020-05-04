First reading of OVMC purchase legislation tomorrow

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Big changes may be on the horizon for the empty OVMC buildings. Legislation will be introduced tomorrow on the purchase intent between the city and its current owner, MPT.

It appears that all of that available square footage may no longer go to waste as the first reading of the ordinance for the city to acquire the OVMC property will happen tomorrow at the Wheeling City Council Meeting. This would include all buildings, except the Robert C. Byrd Youth Adolescent Center. If acquired, the city plans to market the buildings to the private sector, and are open to a wide array of takers, from commercial to medical. One building is suitable for a police station, and if that were to happen, the city would then construct a stand alone fire headquarters, and therefore a public safety building would no longer be necessary.

Wheeling City Manager, Robert Herron, told 7News “our goal is to get these buildings back in productive use so that they can be generating tax revenue, now in the short term that’s not going to occur as we get our arms around this campus, the size of it the magnitude of what we’re trying to accomplish. But at the end of the day our goal is to have these buildings full of people working.”

Decisions on whether a police station will go into an existing OVMC building will be made by the end of summer. And tomorrow will be the first of two readings of the ordinance.