First Responders honored at 4th of July celebration

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Seven days of Fourth of July celebrations are happening in Wellsburg, West Virginia.

On Monday, party four of seven, was dedicated to emergency first responders. There were games for the kids about police, ambulance, EMS, and fire. Of course, can’t forget about all of the food, music, and just plain fun!

The elite groups of EMS and fire crews are assigned to the festivities this week to make sure everything goes swimmingly. Mostly volunteers, The Fourth of July Committee members arrange all of these celebrations each year. And they were delighted to have today as emergency first responders appreciation day

There are more activities every night until the 4th, with a fireworks show as the grand finale on Thursday.

Here is the Committee’s website, showcasing all of the events that will happen leading up to the big firework celebration on Thursday, July 4th.