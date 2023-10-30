WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Our first snowflakes of the season could make an experience as the biggest blast of cold air so far this season is expect to impact the Ohio Valley Tuesday through Thursday.

Following some very warm temperatures we had last week in the 70’s with plenty of sunshine, colder temperatures are now following thanks to a very strong cold front. This front has been bring rain showers and will likely bring a second type of precipitation this week.

As temperatures continue to remain well below average for much of the week, a weak disturbance is set to move on through the Valley Late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. This will bring the chance for Flurries all across the Ohio Valley and could even bring a stray snow shower or two.

Most areas will not see the snow showers, but anywho does don’t expect much if any in the way of accumulation. A dusting will be possible for open grassy areas and a slick spot or two will be possible.

The Stormtracker 7 Weather team will continue to provide updates on-line, on air, and on social media.