Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park Temporarily Closed

WHEELING, W.VA. – The amount of rainfall the Ohio Valley has been experiencing in recent days is taking a toll on the surface at the City’s Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park resulting in the temporary closure of the facility until further notice.

Director of Public Works Russell Jebbia explained that the rain, followed by dogs playing on the surface, has made the area very muddy and some time is needed to allow the space to rehabilitate.

The Ohio Valley’s first dog park is located at the Tunnel Green Recreation Complex adjacent to and highly visible from West Virginia 2 and Interstate 70 and is a part of the City of Wheeling’s park system. The site has vehicular access from 18th Street and pedestrian access from Heritage Trail.

The dog park is divided into two sections – large breed and small breed, each with its own water and waste stations, walking trail and benches.