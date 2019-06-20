Flash Flood Felon

A Wheeling man was taken into custody this morning after running from the police by bike before jumping in Wheeling Creek.

Units were alerted this morning of a suspicious man with a backpack on a bike that appeared to be looking in cars in the Woodsdale area.



Police went to the area and observed the suspect.



When the suspect noticed the police, he tried escaping before eventually ditching the bike and jumping into the nearby creek.



The police were in communication with the man, trying to get him out of the water.



After some period of time, officials were able to bring the man out of the water, and arrest him.

The arrestee has been identified as William J. Carr, age 40 of Bridgeport Ohio and formerly of Wheeling. Carr is wanted on 3 outstanding warrants and is facing multiple additional charges including obstruction and fleeing a police officer.



He was taken to wheeling hospital for examination.