Follansbee Flower Shop sells special pink flowers for breast cancer patients

FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) The Follansbee Flower Shop is selling pink flower bouquets to benefit people in the community who are being treated for breast cancer.
Call 304-527-0900 for more information.
