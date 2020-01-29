Former Brooke County teacher pleads guilty to sex crimes

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Brooke County, W.VA. (WTRF)- A former Brooke County teacher has plead guilty in his child sex crimes trial.

Timothy Turner pleaded guilty to malicious assault just a short time ago.

According to Judge Ronald Wilson’s office, Turner is currently out on bond but is required to self-report to jail on February 17th.

Stick with 7News for more updates

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Click Here To Enter!

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter