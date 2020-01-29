Former Brooke County teacher pleads guilty to sex crimes

Brooke County, W.VA. (WTRF)- A former Brooke County teacher has plead guilty in his child sex crimes trial.
Timothy Turner pleaded guilty to malicious assault just a short time ago.
According to Judge Ronald Wilson’s office, Turner is currently out on bond but is required to self-report to jail on February 17th.
