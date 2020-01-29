Former Brooke County teacher pleads guilty to sex crimes

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- The United States Presidential Scholars Program recognizes and honors graduating seniors in high schools across the nation for their achievements in one of three paths: general, arts, or career & technical education. 800 semi-finalists will be chosen in April and finalists announced in May. Five students qualified in West Virginia and only one in the Northern Panhandle, representing career and technical education. 7News went to Marshall County to discuss this nominee's dedication to community and hard-work.

The accolades continue for Marshall County schools and this time a national award may be on the horizon for one of their students. She is no stranger to contests and competitions, holds many positions at her school, and takes part in national honor societies as well.