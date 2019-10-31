Former teacher in the Diocese of Steubenville faces charges of sexual abuse

STEUBENVILLE OH (WTRF) – According to the Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office, R. Shane Burkhead, a former teacher at two Diocese of Steubenville parochial schools – St. Francis Central School, Toronto, and Holy Rosary Central School, Steubenville – was charged with four counts of sexual battery, importuning, pandering obscenity and gross imposition.

Permanent Deacon Paul D. Ward, director, Diocese of Steubenville Office of Christian Formation and Schools, said Burkhead taught at St. Francis Central School from 2000-01 and at Holy Rosary Central School from 2004-05. The Diocese has informed local law enforcement authorities.

Any victim harmed by anyone serving on behalf of the Catholic Church in the Diocese of Steubenville should contact diocesan and civil authorities. In the diocese, victims are encouraged to contact Father James M. Dunfee, vicar general, at (740) 282-3631 or jdunfee@diosteub.or