Wake up early on Tuesday’s, because Chick-fla-A is giving away free breakfast.

Your Ohio Valley Chick-fil-A restaurants are bringing back free breakfast in 2024.

Every Tuesday between 6:30am- 10am, you can enjoy free breakfast at the St. Clairsville, Ohio Chick-fla-A and The Highlands Chick-fla-A in Ohio County.

There is a limit of one free item per transaction and only valid at participating restaurants.

You also will not be able to combine this offer with any other offer.