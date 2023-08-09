Are you looking to record your band or yourself in a studio? One local college is giving away free studio time.

The Music Technology program at West Liberty University is offering free studio time this fall.

The studio said they are offering free recordings to anyone on Thursdays from 4 to 6 pm (and maybe a little later than 6 starting in the Fall.

This is for anyone. Singers, rappers, bands, and anyone who has ideas that they want to put down.

If you’re interested, send an email to mharder@westliberty.edu or call 304-336-8006