Free yoga for OVMC/ EORH employees

With the announcement of OVMC and EORH closing its doors OV Power Yoga owner, Laura Hitchman wanted to do something that would alleviate some of the pressure those employees & their families are going to experience from losing jobs, finding new ones and even relocation.

OV Power Yoga is offering free yoga to all employees at both hospitals until the end of September.

The struggle is really real when it hits home and you feel it more when it affects one of your own people Laura Hitchman – OV Power Yoga Owner

Those wishing to take advantage of the offer may register in person during studio class hours, located at 2210 National Road, Wheeling, WV 26003.

Employees must show hospital identification or proof of employment to receive free yoga.

When Hitchman released the information about the free classes on Facebook, many employees reached out in gratitude. Denise Paxton shared with Hitchman, “It was a big shock that both would be closing. I’ve worked at EORH for 42 years, I only need to work 4 more till I can retire.”

To find out more about OV Power Yoga, view the live schedule and class descriptions, visit their website here