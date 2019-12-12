Columbia Gas finds no gas leak at Bellaire high school

UPDATE: Communication Director for Columbia Gas, Dave Rau, confirmed that no gas leak was found at Bellaire High School.

Columbia Gas confirmed that the smell was widespread and think the smell came from somewhere else.

Bellaire OH (WTRF)- Officials in Bellaire have confirmed a gas leak has occurred at Bellaire High School.

Students have evacuated the building and have been transported to Bellaire Middle School.

Students from St. John Central Academy have also been evacuated

Fire, EMS, and police took normal protocol, and evacuated each school in the area, that includes Bellaire high school, Saint John’s high school, and Grade school and Indian run preschool.

They also evacuated a nearby senior living home.

They say both of those evacuations lasted nearly 45 minutes.

Bellaire Fire Assistant chief Tim Bell tells us Officials are on scene now, trying to figure out where this is coming from.

They tell 7News this could either be a gas or propane leak, but they are waiting to hear back from Columbia Gas.

They say it could take two hours before residents at the senior living center are able to go back in.

Officials have stated that parents are not to pick up their children because of the unknown source of the leak

7News is on the scene and we will update you with details